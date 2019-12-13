MultimediaPhoto Galleries 2019 photo year in review By Hannah Miner - December 13, 2019 35 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - 1 of 31 As 2019 comes to a close, Daily Universe photographers have created a gallery of photos from the year. (Nicole Peterson) Brenna Chase takes the ball off the wing against a Gaels defender on February 7. The women's basketball team won the WCC Championship in March. (Hannah Miner) Shannon Evans performs her beam routine on February 15 during BYU's annual Pink Meet, which honors cancer survivors. (Hannah Miner) Musicians from BYU’s School of Music performed songs of hope at the performance devotional March 5. (Arianna Davidson) Latin dancers compete at the Dancesport Championship event hosted on BYU campus March 6-9. (Hannah Miner) A number of BYU football alumni took part in Pro Day activities March 29, in which players performed a number of drills and strength feats in front of NFL and other professional scouts. (Claire Gentry) Members of the BYU Chamber Orchestra rehearse for their tour of China. (Emma Willes) Dave Rose smiles through many tears during his retirement press conference on March 26. (Emma Willes) Hundreds of BYU students and alumni protested Honor Code Office procedures at the Cougar Quad on campus on April 12. (Arianna Davidson) BYU presented a new three-dimensional model of campus at an unveiling ceremony on July 2 at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center. (Nicole Peterson) Country superstar Keith Urban took the stage at the Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on July 4. (Addie Blacker) Provo partnered with electric scooter company Zagster to bring 200 scooters, similar to Bird and Lime scooters found in Salt Lake City, to the city’s streets. The scooters made their first appearance on the streets of Provo on August 8. (Addie Blacker) Zach Wilson evades Utah defenders as he breaks free for a big gain on foot during BYU's game against Utah at Lavell Edwards Stadium on August 29. (Addie Blacker) On September 18, performers rehearse for World of Dance, a special tradition on campus that has been held for decades. (Hannah Miner) Actors and actresses rehearse a scene in King Noah’s Court during the filming of the new Book of Mormon videos in September. (Addie Blacker) President Russell M. Nelson waves to BYU faculty and students in attendance at the devotional on September 17. (Addie Blacker) The BYU Cheer Squad performs during the homecoming opening ceremony on October 15. (Preston Crawley) Mayor Kaufusi and Cosmo showing off the new street signs at the Cougar Blvd unveiling on October 16. (Preston Crawley) Cosmo surfs the crowd that stormed the court at Midnight Madness on October 23. (Hannah Miner) This year's BYU Spectacular featured Ben Rector and Hilary Weeks, as well as multiple BYU performing groups such as the Cougarettes and Vocal Point. (Hannah Miner) A Cosmo cupcake mural was organized in the WSC Garden Court on November 2, part of a two-week-long event called Valley United Against Hunger. (Preston Crawley) BYU poses with the Old Wagon Wheel on November 2 after dominating Utah State 42-14 in Logan, Utah. (Preston Crawley) Arizona transfer Alex Barcello led the Cougars to victory with a career-high 17 points during BYU's home opener against Cal State Fullerton on November 5. (Hannah Miner) BYU women's soccer celebrates after clinching the West Coast Conference championship title on November 9, ending their season 18-0-1. (Hannah Miner) BYU Dance Program takes a bow after the Performance Devotional on November 12. (Hannah Miner) BYU football players celebrate after beating Idaho State 42-10 on November 16. It was the final home game of the season and the last win the team needed to be eligible to play in the Hawaii Bowl. (Preston Crawley) On November 18, BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe announced that Kalani Sitake has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him as the head coach of BYU football through the 2023 season. (Preston Crawley) BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope gathers with the team during the BYU vs. San Diego State game at the Marriott Center on Nov. 19. (Hannah Miner) Elise Flake prepares to kick the ball during BYU women’s soccer‘s game against North Carolina State on November 23. The women's soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. (Addie Blacker) After being suspended for the first nine games of the season, senior Yoeli Childs returned to play against Utah on December 4.(Hannah Miner) BYU women's volleyball celebrates after a successful play during the first round of the NCAA tournament against New Mexico State on December 6. (Hannah Miner)