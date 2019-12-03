Plans to make Bridal Veil Falls safer

Provo Canyon — Bridal Veil Falls has the green light on plans that will make the falls much safer for visitors. Bridal Veil Falls is a 607-foot tall waterfall that is located a few miles up Provo Canyon.



In the summer, Bridal Veil Falls lures hundreds of thousands of climbers, cyclists, sightseers and joggers. Since it is such a well-trafficked area, the county has been preparing for these changes since they purchased it.



The county has set aside $900,000 for the project. Commissioners approved a conceptual plan that calls for new bike lanes, walking paths, pavilions, a stair case, a viewing area, parking lots and bathrooms.



The plan is conceptual, but as of now they are preparing for construction to begin this summer.