The Mountain America Expo Center is hosting the 49th year of Festival of Trees. Festival of Trees is an annual non-profit event that raises money to support kids at the Primary Children’s Hospital. This four-day event starts on Wednesday, December 4th and ends Saturday, December 7th.

Festival of Trees is considered to be one of the largest indoor displays of Christmas trees in the world. Participants can explore decorated gingerbread houses, centerpieces, quilts and wreaths. Families can watch live entertainment, get photos with Santa, visit gift shops or enjoy hot scones and sweet rolls.



This year, Brigham Young University has once again donated a BYU-themed playhouse for the festival’s playhouse plaza section. Jeniffer John, current Playhouse Plaza Chair told us, “I am always so impressed by the generosity of our community. It is amazing.”



The den is a 9-foot by 11-foot playhouse designed by BYU facilities’ planning and design, and constructed by BYU physical facilities and construction management students.



And this year, BYU added a swing.



This playhouse is dedicated to some of the women sports teams at BYU.



Ole Smith, Vice President for Facial Facilities at BYU, said, “This is a gift of love from Brigham Young University and physical facilities to Primary Children’s Hospital and Festival of Trees. The men and women that work with us love doing this and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”



John said, “So I just wish people would come down and support Festival of Trees and know that what they’re doing is helping kids at the hospital.”

The festival is in need of some Cougar fans to help during their silent auction Tuesday, December 3rd. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at festivaloftreesutah.org. All proceeds will go to the Primary Children’s Hospital.