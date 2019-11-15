SPANISH FORK — Dallin Pepper is an 18-year-old from Spanish Fork and is the World’s Fittest Teen three years running after winning the Teen Cross Fit Games.

“I won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Teen Cross Fit games…which is like the biggest competition in the world,” said Pepper.

Pepper began Cross Fit about four years ago and it has quickly become his passion. “I train for three to four hours….four or five depending on the day.”

“Dallin has a work ethic unlike any teen or adult…he works hard,” says Jana Pepper, Dallin’s mother. When Dallin first started Cross Fit, he wanted to go to the Cross Fit Games in Madison, Wisconsin but didn’t qualify.

“He had big dreams so we were all kind of like…well it takes a lot to get there,” says Jana Pepper. But Dallin had a goal for the next year.

“His goal was to just make it to the Cross Fit Games and once he made it to the Cross Fit Games, he had a couple of months of training and he said, ‘well I am going to win the Cross Fit Games,’ and he did,” says his mom.

Dallin is atop the Cross Fit world, but he doesn’t let it get to his head, saying, “As soon as you get cocky in Cross Fit, it finds a way to humble you.”

As for his future Cross Fit goals, Pepper says he wants to win the Cross Fit Games as an adult.

“Cross Fit teaches you that you can do anything you put your mind to and just because something is hard doesn’t mean you can’t do it,” says Dallin.