BYU men’s rugby team is prepared to clash with New Mexico on Saturday November 16th in their last match of the Rocky Mountain Conference.

The team amassed 576 points in seven games with one game in hand. The five-time national champions have conceded 34 points only in those seven matches.

Coach Steve St. Pierre said the team is committed on strategies to get back to the level of winning the national championship which they won last in 2015.

He added that their focus has been on basic training for new players and getting the team to the national championship. The BYU men’s rugby head coach praised the defense for being solid and stopping opponents from scoring points.

“I think the guys generally speaking have done well on defense. We haven’t given out a lot of tries but we’ve made a lot of mistakes…so we are just going back to the film…. look at what we did right or what we did wrong,” he said.

St. Pierre emphasized that in order for the team to be successful, they need to devote more time on the process of preparing the team to play well rather than results.

Connor Parry, who plays as a full back and had a great game against Wyoming where he scored two tries and nine conversions, believes that their defensive strategies are working.

“We set a goal at the beginning of the season that we don’t want to allow any try…we’ve allowed some, yes, but we have that goal going that in every game we are not going to allow those points,” he said.

BYU won five national rugby championships in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and will be looking for the sixth one.

The men’s rugby team will play New Mexico in Albuquerque.