The BYU Men’s Tennis team wrapped up their fall season last week with a final match at the Southern California Intercollegiate Tournament.

The men performed well, not only at the intercollegiate tournament, but at the ITA National Championship as well.

In the national championship, the team qualified both Mateo Melendez and Sean Hill in the singles round of the tournament. Qualifying for nationals is not an easy thing to come by and requires a lot of physical and mental work.

“It is tough, there are a lot of different emotions, I was nervous… but when he finally missed the ball, I was so happy,” said qualifying player Mateo Melendez.

Even though it is nerve-wracking playing against the best athletes in the nation, it is still an honor for the men to play there.

“For me, it is a little bit intimidating, just because when you watch them, everyone is so good and they hit with such good top spins and such great power. It is also great to be in an atmosphere where you are surrounded by such great players,” said other qualifying player Sean Hill.

The two men performed well at nationals, while the rest of the team qualified all of their double duos and five of their single players for the Southern California Intercollegiate, which also happened to be the team’s final tournament of the season.

With many of the players advancing to the main draw, they fought hard and had many victories over their opponents.

Ultimately, the team came up short at both competitions, but have no plans of stopping the momentum they did gained from these tournaments.

The team plans on immediately commencing their off-season training and continuing to build on what they accomplished these past few months.

Going into their winter season, they plan on keeping up the hard work and winning a title in the upcoming months.