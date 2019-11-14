BYU to increase enrollment cap

Brigham Young University will add even more students to its student body of already more than 30,000.



According to BYU spokesperson Carri Jenkins, BYU will be expanding its enrollment by about 1.5 percent each year over the next six years.

This increase will start Fall semester 2020, with a moderate increase of a few hundred students.

“This is part of a long-term goal to enhance the number of students who can benefit from a BYU education,” Jenkins said. “This goal is part of our inspiring learning initiative, as well as our student success and inclusion efforts.”

BYU had an acceptance rate of 68.5 percent this year. The university also announced last month a 3.1 percent increase for undergraduate tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students think that though the increased enrollment will lead to longer lines, it is an overall good change.

Leslie Smith, a senior in the BYU biology program, said she wanted to come to BYU because of the atmosphere and thinks others should have that opportunity.

“All my experience has been very positive, and I think other people should have a better chance to get in so they can [have that] experience,” she said.

Chile native Lizeth Vejar has attended BYU for a year. She said she wants others from her hometown to attend the university which she has grown to love.

“I think it’s more chances for them and it makes me happy because I want to see more people from my hometown here,” she said.

As one of about 1,600 international students at BYU, Vejar said she hopes this change will increase the diversity on campus and allow more international students to attend.

“I think that [will] open the door for more diversity.”

Jenkins said the change is “part of a long-term goal to enhance the number of students who can benefit from a BYU education,” Jenkins said. “This goal is part of our inspiring learning initiative, as well as our student success and inclusion efforts.”



This enrollment change will take effect in Fall 2020.