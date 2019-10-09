Using your heater and air conditioner during the changing weather

PROVO — With the cold Utah weather approaching, the last thing anyone wants is to feel uncomfortable in their own home. To prevent a broken HVAC system, it might be time for your annual inspection.

HVAC specialist Adam Mose says, “If your furnace is very old, it would be a great time to start thinking about replacing it so that way you can save money in the long run. Because it’s much more energy efficient for the gas and also the electricity.”

A big concern in Utah is the difference in temperature throughout the day, with about a thirty-degree difference between our highs and lows. While you might be tempted to adjust your thermostat with the changing weather, it isn’t always the best idea.

Mose recommends finding a comfortable temperature, setting your thermostat, and leaving it. Drastic thermostat changes will cost you more money and exhaust your HVAC system.

If the fall weather is comfortable enough outside, try opening your windows to let the fresh air in or wrapping yourself in your favorite blanket if you’re cold. You will save the most money by not running your air conditioning or furnace at all.

Overall, Mose says our biggest concern should be “filters, filters, filters!”

To keep our air conditioning units and furnaces running well, replacing the filters as they get dirty is necessary. Both furnaces and air conditioning units need air flow to be able to function properly. Over time, dirt, dust, and pet hair can accumulate in the filters. While some filters can go six months to one year without being replaced, the majority need to be changed every month.

The weather is expected to get colder towards the end of this week, so be prepared to grab your favorite blanket and crank on your furnace.