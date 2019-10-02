BYU Police publishes 2019 annual security and fire safety reports

BYU Police vehicles are parked west of the JKB, where BYU Police headquarters is located. (Sadie Blood)

BYU published the 2019 Annual Security and Fire Safety Reports on Monday, Oct. 1. These reports not only give students access to safety instruction, procedures and emergency contacts but also the crime and fire reports for 2016-18. The reports can be viewed for Provo Campus, Salt Lake Center, Washington D.C. Barlow Center, London Center and the Jerusalem Center.

The most notable increases in criminal offenses from 2017-18 include the number of reported crimes involving fondling, which increased from six to 16 compared to the previous year, and aggravated assault. The total number of reported rapes has remained the same, totaling three per year.

The number of reported campus and residence hall hate crimes also increased from 1 to 4 compared to 2017-2018. These were reported to be intimidation and destruction of property because of race, religion, or ethnicity.

The fire reports show that fire damage occurring at residence halls has decreased somewhat from 2017-18, though only the range of fire damage costs has been reported.

Other information disclosures are also available to the public, such as the university accreditation, completion/graduation and transfer-out dates, the vaccination policy, and more.

Reports for 2019 can be found at the BYU Police website. Reports for years before 2016 can be viewed by sending a GRAMA request to the BYU Police.