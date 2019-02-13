This pumpkin crunch cake recipe will have your mouth watering before it’s even out of the oven. With these delicious ingredients, a mixing bowl, whisk and a baking pan, your perfect fall cake can be ready and shared over dinner with roommates, after a long day of school or even after a hard breakup.

Simple Bites is a cooking column in The Daily Universe. The recipes are simple and easy to make and are geared towards college students with limited cooking supplies. This column is one of our augmented reality features in the newspaper. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the final product in the Simple Bites ad to see the quick “how-to” video.