Things you should know today: 2/1/19

The Trump administration will announce their withdrawal from a Cold War-era treaty on the control of superpower arms on Friday, Feb. 1. Analysts worry that doing so may result in a new arms race with foreign countries.

Forecasts say a spring-like thaw will follow the polar vortex that hit the Midwest earlier this week. Such a dramatic shift in temperature could cause negative effects like bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared there will be no money for the funding of the wall between the U.S. and Mexico, despite the insistence of President Donald Trump. Pelosi suggests enhancement of border fencing could be achieved with “Normandy fencing.”