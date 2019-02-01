Things you should know today: 2/1/19

By
Morgan March
-
16

US poised to announce withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty

AP Photo/Cliff Owen
In this Jan. 30, photo, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

The Trump administration will announce their withdrawal from a Cold War-era treaty on the control of superpower arms on Friday, Feb. 1. Analysts worry that doing so may result in a new arms race with foreign countries.

Midwest awaits spring-like thaw just days after bitter cold

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park Thursday, Jan. 31, in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Forecasts say a spring-like thaw will follow the polar vortex that hit the Midwest earlier this week. Such a dramatic shift in temperature could cause negative effects like bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

Trump, Pelosi remain far apart on the border wall issue

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters during a news conference a day after a bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers met to craft a border security compromise aimed at avoiding another government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared there will be no money for the funding of the wall between the U.S. and Mexico, despite the insistence of President Donald Trump. Pelosi suggests enhancement of border fencing could be achieved with “Normandy fencing.”

