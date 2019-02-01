The Student Press Law Center and student journalists across the country celebrated Student Press Freedom Day Jan. 30.

School’s nationwide coordinated an Op-Ed campaign featuring student editorials about free press, the role of journalism and administrative interactions, in an effort to increase awareness of censorship in student media.

According to the Student Press Law Center website, 14 states have enacted legislation protecting the First Amendment press rights of student journalists.

The Daily Universe Staff joined the nationwide campaign and filmed staff testimonials about our experience working as student journalists.