BYU football names three new assistant coaches

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake announced three new additions to the offensive coaching staff under new coordinator Jeff Grimes on Wednesday.

Former BYU wide receiver and graduate assistant Aaron Roderick will be passing game coordinator, while Weber State’s Fesi Sitake and UTSA’s Ryan Pugh were simply named assistants.

This comes after former running backs coach Reno Mahe announced his departure from BYU football earlier today.

Sitake announced that current assistant coach Steve Clark will remain on the staff, with one more being added in January. At the time the official duties and titles will be announced.

“(Roderick) brings valuable play-calling and coordinating experience and his ability to teach the game is impressive,” said Sitake, who coached with Roderick at Utah. “Fesi (Sitake) is one of the game’s up-and-coming young coordinators…and Ryan (Pugh) is an impressive young coach with great leadership qualities and a championship mindset.”

All three newcomers expressed their excitement over joining a team led by Sitake, and cited the program’s successful legacy and national brand as being big draws for them.

Fesi Sitake was the offensive coordinator at Weber State previously, while Pugh was the offensive line coach at UTSA, and previously played and coached under Grimes at Auburn and LSU.

Additional details and background on each coach can be found in the official team press release.