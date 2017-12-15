Top stories of 2017: Campus

The list below highlights the biggest Daily Universe stories in and around BYU campus during the year.
Feb. 25
27th annual BYU Hunger Banquet raises over $16,000 for refugees
March 15
July 18
Aug. 21
Gallery: The 2017 solar eclipse from the BYU campus and beyond
Sept. 13
Marriott School announces changes to college name and departments
Sept. 21
Sept. 25
Oct. 4
BYU supports young parents with new family-friendly study room
Oct. 4
BYU Air Force ROTC remains on campus despite talk of a move to UVU
Oct. 7
Nov. 3
Nov. 18
Nov. 20
Nov. 22
What Spain, Catalonia conflict means for BYU students abroad