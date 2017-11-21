Thanksgiving road races

Kick off your Thanksgiving weekend with a good calorie burn. There are a number of road races scattered throughout Utah County and beyond, ranging from 1 mile to a full-on marathon. Earn your turkey dinner and sign-up for a race near you.
Thursday, Nov. 23
- Earn Your Turkey Run (4M run, 2M walk)
- Orem, UT
- Cold Turkey Run 5K
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Cottonwood Heights Thanksgiving Day (5K)
- Cottonwood Heights, UT
- Giving Thanks-Giving Hope Run (5K, 1M)
- Murray, UT
- Lynden Legacy Midway Turkey Trot (5K)
- Midway, UT
- Pilgrim 5K
- Lehi, UT
- Thankful 13 Half Marathon
- Lehi, UT
- Utah Human Race (10K, 5K)
- Draper, UT
Friday, Nov. 24
- South Davis Thanksgiving Day Races (10K, 5K)
- Bountiful, UT