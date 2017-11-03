1 of 16

Discretionary advisement: Some photos may be graphic for some readers.

The BYU Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, held its regular semester mock casualty drill on Oct. 21. The event was meant to simulate a mass casualty incident, and was created in coordination with BYU’s EMS program, nursing school and makeup department.

About 100 students volunteers, 13 makeup artists, and 40 EMT students participated in the drill. The simulation was ran through twice at the Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Drills for mock casualty incidents are held every semester, and about nine supervisors create the situations with months of planning and preparation.