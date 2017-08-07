Police Beat: July 31-August 7

BYU:

Theft

Aug 4 – Vehicle parts were stolen in the parking lot just outside the Marriott Center.

Provo:

Theft

July 31 – Car theft was reported near 1800 University Parkway.

July 31 – Bicycle theft was reported near 800 North 160 West.

July 31 – Bicycle theft was reported near 1000 East 450 North.

July 31 – Theft was reported near 300 Draper Lane.

July 31 – Shoplifting was reported near 1200 Towne Centre Boulevard.

Sexual Offense

July 31 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 Belmont Place.

July 31 – Sexual abuse of a child was reported near 1 West University Ave around 10 a.m.

Disorderly Conduct

July 31 – Disorderly conduct was reported near 500 Center Street.

Fraud

July 31 – Fraud was reported near 1200 North 3100 West.

Breaking and entering

July 31 – Burglary occurred at 1600 North State St. around 8 a.m.

Orem:

Drugs

August 2 – An individual was arrested after marijuana was found in their vehicle when they were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Liquor

August 2 – A man called police to report he had been drinking and wanted to be arrested because drinking was against his probation. When police arrived, the man tried to run into traffic. Police arrested the man.

Fight

August 2 – Police responded to a report of a family fight. When officers arrived, the husband had left, and the wife claimed her husband had grabbed her and thrown her to the ground. She said she had the marks to prove it. She did not have the marks then, but did have them a short time later. Body camera images showed later the marks on the wife’s body were self-inflicted.

Breaking and entering

July 31 – A storage shed was burglarized around 7 a.m. near 1100 North Industrial Park.

July 31 – A residence was burglarized around 12 p.m. near 600 South 1200 West.

Theft

July 31 – Theft was reported around 9 a.m. near 400 South 600 West

July 31 – Shoplifting was reported around 2 p.m. near 1200 South 800 East.

July 31 – Shoplifting was reported around 2 p.m. near 1300 South Sandhill Road.

July 31 – Theft was reported around 5 p.m. near the 100 block of State Street.

Fraud

July 31 – Fraud was reported near the 900 block of Main Street.