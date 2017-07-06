BYU hosts annual Religious Freedom Review

The BYU International Center for Law and Religious Studies will host its annual Religious Freedom Review July 6-7 at the BYU Conference Center.

The conference provides general background on religious freedom issues for people who try to make sense of what they hear on the news. It also gives people practical tools so they can be involved at the local level or wherever their influence leads them, according to Elizabeth Clark, associate director of the International Center for Law and Religious Studies.

Lawyers and non-lawyers will be able to participate in workshops and hear from keynote speaker Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona; William F. Atkin, associate general counsel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Asma Uddin, director of strategy at the Center for Islam and Religious Freedom; Katrina Lantos Swett, former chair/vice chair for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom; and Helen Easterling Williams, dean and professor of education at Pepperdine University.

Clark said she believes issues like civil rights and national defense cannot be addressed without religious freedom.

“Because it is so core to who people are, it ends up being part of any other discussion we have,” Clark said. “There are things that divide people, but they tend to be smaller issues, and if we can zero in on what those are then we can help solve problems with less rancor and divisiveness.”

Prices range from $10-55 for students, educators and the general public. The university will cover current J. Reuben Clark law students’ registration.

General sessions will be broadcast online.

For more information, visit religiousfreedom.byu.edu.