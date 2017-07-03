Police Beat: June 26–July 3

BYU

Trespassing

June 26 – An individual reported another individual was driving a motorcycle on the Y Trail.

Theft

June 26 – An individual reported a bike light stolen from a bicycle at Heritage Halls.

June 26 – An individual reported missing balls from the Indoor Practice Facility. The balls were later returned to the individual who reported them missing.

June 26 – An individual reported an unsecured bicycle taken from the rack at the Heber J. Grant building.

June 27 – An individual reported a bicycle taken from a secured rack at the Smith Fieldhouse.

June 28 – An individual reported a debit/credit card was stolen from Heritage Halls and used to make fraudulent purchases.

Provo

Breaking and Entering

June 26 – An individual reported a breaking and entering at 1200 Terrace Drive.

Assault

June 26 – An individual reported a simple assault at 2200 North 200 East.

June 27 – An individual reported a simple assault at 1000 North 500 West.

Property Crime Residential

June 27 – An individual reported a residential property crime at 900 North 700 West.

Theft

June 26 – An individual reported a property theft at 1 East 600 North.

June 27 – An individual reported a bicycle theft at 600 North 200 East.

June 27 – An individual reported shoplifting at 300 Freedom Blvd.

June 27 – An individual reported a theft at 300 West 500 North.

Wildlife

June 28 – The Provo Police Dispatch Center has received many calls about deer in homeowners’ yards. Provo animal control officers only deal with dead or injured deer. “Please don’t call the police just because deer are in the city,” the Provo Police Department said in a Facebook post. “They have lived in Provo longer than you have.”

Orem

Fire

June 26 – Orem fire crews responded to a house fire near 1000 West 200 North. Citizens were advised to avoid the area.

Exposure

June 27 – A man caught exposing himself to passerby in front of the library was referred for charges.

Theft

June 28 – A man and a woman were seen shoplifting from RC Willey.

June 28 – A man was caught after shoplifting from Office Depot. Officers found meth in his possession.

June 28 – Two females were arrested after stealing over $4,000 worth of products from Ulta stores.

June 28 – A woman was found after shoplifting from Kohl’s. Heroin was also found in her possession.

June 29 – A woman reported a license plate and hood emblem were stolen off her 2008 BMW.

Drugs

June 28 – An officer stopped a car with expired plates. A K-9 officer found marijuana in the car. The man who was driving was arrested.

June 28 – An officer stopped a car for a registration violation. A K-9 officer found the driver’s heroin, and he was cited.

June 29 – The Special Enforcement Team followed up on a drug case and served a search warrant on a home. The team found heroin, cocaine, pills and large amounts of cash in the house. Four men were arrested.

Break-In

June 29 – A trailer near 900 West 500 South was broken into.

Assault

June 29 – A woman was found bleeding from her head on the side of the road. Her boyfriend, who had assaulted her and taken the car they were in, was found and arrested.