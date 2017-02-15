Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- Chris J. David, clinical assistant professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University in Spokane, will speak about the affects of sleep loss on cognitive performance at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 in LSB 2102.
- UCLA associate professor of history and director of American Indian Studies Benjamin Madley will give a lecture titled “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe” at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the Education in Zion auditorium located at JFSB B192. His address is part of the annual William Howard and Hazel Butler Peters lecture series.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- Last month, the first Biomedical Engineering West Conference took place at BYU. The conference was an opportunity for students to present their biomedical engineering research and receive feedback from professionals. The conference will rotate between different universities each year.
- Engineering and Technology Week will take place from Feb. 21-24 and will feature different events, tours and competitions.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- The Africana Studies Events series will continue with the panel discussion “Race and the Confederate Flag” at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the auditorium of the Harold B. Lee Library.
- The Kennedy Center for International Studies appointed health science professor Randy M. Page as faculty coordinator over the international development minor.
Marriott School of Management
- After nearly a year of competition, a team of BYU students won $50,000 for its business plan to implement BYU-engineered, low-cost infant ventilators for hospitals in Cambodia. The prize was part of the Ballard Center’s Y-Prize Newborn Challenge. The team — Stetler Eppley, Rob Brown, Kindall Palmer, Erica Palmer, Pierce Bennett and Ryan Moffet — will use the money to finish product testing and to place ventilators in Cambodian hospitals by the end of 2017. For more information visit neonatalrescue.org.
David O. McKay School of Education
- In a recent study, education professor David Barney found that playing music and privately picking teams help children enjoy their P.E. experience more. Barney’s research has also found that children who enjoy P.E. are more likely to keep exercising later in life.
College of Life Sciences
- BYU Plant and Wildlife Sciences professors Rick Jellen and Jeff Maughan coauthored a recent study with BYU students Aaron Sharp and Ryan Rupper that successfully sequenced the genome of quinoa. The researchers identify genes that can be manipulated to help the protein-rich plant grow in diverse places.
College of Humanities
- BYU law professor Kif Augustine-Adams addressed the Women’s Studies Colloquium about her work to help Central American refugees receive asylum in Dilly, Texas.
- Chinese Flagship Program Director Matthew Christensen recently published a new book called “A Geek in China.” The book discusses Chinese history, food and pop culture.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Troy Streeter is now the Audio-Visual Operations Manager for BYU Arts Production and Karson Denney will take his place as BYU Performing Arts artist manager.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- The first round of the “Three Minute Thesis” competition will be held on Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m. in the Hinckley Center third floor assembly hall. Graduate students will present their thesis in under three minutes to advance to the next round, where cash prizes of up to $5,000 will be awarded.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- BYU Law Professor Lisa Grow Sun recently signed a friend-of-the-court brief to support the lawsuit against the executive order on immigration by President Trump. The brief was also signed by four law professors from the University of Utah.
- Current BYU-Idaho Vice President and BYU Law alumnus Henry J. Eyring was named president of BYU-Idaho on Feb. 7. He will assume the new position on April 10.
College of Nursing
- Assistant teaching professor Lacey Eden was appointed as a liaison to the Immunization Action Coalition by the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.
- Julie Valentine, Linda Mabey and Leslie Miles collaborated on a book chapter in the publication “A Practical Guide to Forensic Nursing.” It was selected as a 2016 American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Award, winning first place in the critical care/emergency nursing category and third place in the medical-surgical nursing category.
- Assistant professor Janelle Macintosh now serves on the American Nurses Association’s Advisory Committee on Integration of Immunization into Undergraduate Nursing Curriculum.
Library
- The Documentary Film Series will continue with the screening of “Shorebreak: the Clark Little Story” on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in the first floor auditorium of the Harold B. Lee Library.
- The Jazz Music Concert Series will continue with a performance entitled “Organ Jazz – The Hammond B3” at noon on Feb. 22 in the first floor auditorium of the Harold B. Lee Library.