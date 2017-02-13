BYU celebrates student standards through annual Honor Week

Honor Week kicks off on Feb. 13 with activities each day to help encourage students to remember their “honor runs deep.”

“Honor Week is a weeklong party revolving around the honor code,” said Executive Director of Honor Week Bailey Porter. “It‘s pretty cool that we party about the honor code.”

Every day there is a theme that focuses on an aspect of the honor code. The activities are meant to help students gain a better appreciation for the honor code, Porter said.

She said the honor council chose the theme “honor runs deep,” because they want students to be committed to live a life of honor even after students leave BYU.

Tabitha Kirk, a junior studying exercise science, said Honor Week is important because it sets BYU apart from all other colleges.

“I love Honor Week because I think that it keeps us to a higher standard of living,” Kirk said. “It teaches us to be obedient, and you can take that with you after you graduate from BYU.”

Honor Week faculty adviser Sue Murie invited all students to come participate in Honor Week.

“I love Honor Week because it gives students a chance to reflect on what makes BYU so unique and special, and to be reminded of the commitment they made when they chose to attend BYU,” Murie said.

Honor Week schedule:

Monday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m.

Receive a T-shirt with the Honor Week logo and take pictures in a photo booth in Brigham Square.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Grab a free J-Dawg and write a nice note in Brigham Square.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 12 p.m.

Celebrate BYU’s 19 years of being voted the most “Stone Cold Sober” college and enjoy hot chocolate in the JFSB Quad.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – 12 p.m.

Watch an “Aim for Honor“ presentation in Brigham Square.

Friday, Feb. 17 – 12 p.m.

Come to Brigham Square to participate in acts of kindness to end Honor Week.

Visit the Honor Week website to see a full schedule of events for the week.