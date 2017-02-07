Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- School of Family Life Professor Sarah Coyne found in a recent study that mothers who compare themselves to others on social media are more likely to be negatively affected in their parenting, mental health, and romantic relationships.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- On Jan. 5, engineering professors Timothy McLain and Kyle Rollins were announced as winners of the 2016 Governor’s Medals for Science and Technology by Governor Gary R. Herbert and the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative and the Governor’s Office for Economic Development.
- Five students from the engineering program received the Ray Zinn Family Endowed Scholarship Fund in Engineering and Technology. Boston Barham, Max Tarver, Natalia Brown, Taylor Bryant and Evan Chrisney each received at least $1,000 for the 2016-2017 school year.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- Luca Bonomi will give a lecture entitled, “Sounds, Flavors, and Scents: A Journey into the Arts of Siena and Italy” at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in room 238 of the Clark Building (HRCB). He is the president of the Società Dante Alighieri of Siena, Italy.
Mary Elise Sarotte, faculty associate for the Center for European Studies at Harvard University, and Irina A. Faskianos, vice president for National Program and Outreach at the Council on Foreign Relations, will both participate in an academic conference call entitled “Germany and the Future of Europe” on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in room 237b of the Clark Building (HRCB).
- Ohio University graduate student Rebekah Crawford will give a lecture entitled “‘Health in the Navel, Marrow in the Bones’: Communicating to an LDS Audience about Environmental Risk” on Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. in room 238 of the Clark Building (HRCB).
Marriott School of Management
- Eight years after its inception in 2008, the nonprofit minor of the Marriott School received the Campus Program Excellence Award during the Alliance Management Institute national conference last month. To be considered for the award, students of the Nonprofit Management Student Association (NMSA) undertook a six-month process that included submitting a video, writing a letter of intent and preparing a slideshow that was presented to a committee over a video conference call.
- A team of BYU MBA students won first place in Deloitte Consulting’s fourth annual Supply Chain Challenge that was hosted by the Marriott School. The students (James Pao, Susannah Hertz, Matt Phillips and Kyle Burton) won a $5,000 prize.
College of Life Sciences
- In a recent paper, Dr. Gordon Lindsay along with professors Merrill, Thackeray and Sloan showed that Americans rank last in life expectancy out of 16 other Western democracies.
- A recent BYU study by retired professor Lora Beth Brown, BYU professor Rickelle Richards and University of Hawaii professor Jinan Banna found understanding what the term “real meal” means to students can be helpful in educating them how to eat better.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- A coin design by assistant professor of illustration Justin Kunz was recently chosen for the 2017 American Liberty Gold Coin. The coin commemorates the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint.
College of Humanities
- Film director Fred Kuwornu visited BYU to present his documentary about Italy’s immigration laws entitled 18 Ius Soli. The film was screened through the International Cinema program.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Assistant Federal Public Defender, Benji McMurray spoke to BYU Law students about his work as a public defender, sharing 10 tips on how to be a successful lawyer.
- On Jan. 20, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund gave the annual fireside address to the J. Reuben Clark Law Society.
- Benson Dastrup joined BYU Law as Assistant Dean of External Relations.
Religious Education
- The 19th annual Religious Education Student Symposium will be held Friday, Feb. 17 in the Wilkinson Student Center.
Library
- On Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Harold B. Lee Library will hold it’s monthly “Hymn Sing” event at 6 p.m. in room 4420 of the HBLL. Students will sing hymns, learn about a various composers and lyricists, and discover more about the library music collection.
- The 2017 Jazz Music Series by the Harold B. Lee Library will continue at noon on Feb. 15 in the Level 1 Auditorium. The program is entitled, “Piano Jazz: The Afro-Latin Eclipse.”