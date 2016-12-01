Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- School of Family Life professor Russell Crane worked with a professor from Mount Mercy University to publish a book chapter on the cost effectiveness of different marriage and family therapy methods and practices.
- The College of Family, Home and Social Sciences suggests three ways to have a happy family: research successful family practices, strive to engage and understand children and spouse and create a safe relationship and home.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
BYU alumnus and Guinness World Record holder Martin Frey shared his experiences and life lessons with BYU students. Frey learned endurance, problem solving and a positive attitude as he hiked the seven peaks and crossed the seven seas of the world.
- Students in a sophomore-level industrial design class constructed visually appealing and structurally sound stools with legs made from tiny steel rods.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- A Kennedy Center Lecture featured Ron Harris, a professor of geological sciences, who has studied dangerous active mountain building processes. He spoke about disasters and humanitarian work being done in Indonesia.
- Advisor for John Snow, Inc. Rachel Kearl will be speaking about her career and the global development in the Dec. 1 Political Affairs Lecture. The lecture will be held in Room 238 of the Herald R. Clark Building at 4 p.m.
Marriott School of Management
- BYU’s graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurship programs are in the top ten according the The Princeton Review’s annual ranking for Entrepreneur magazine. The graduate program was listed at No. 7 and the undergraduate program at No. 2.
- BYU’s MBA program was named No. 23 in the country by Bloomberg Business week. This is the third year in a row the program has been in the top thirty nationally.
David O. McKay School of Education
- BYU associate clinical professor Bryan Bowles was featured for his love of teaching and his dedication to the classroom. Before coming to BYU, Bowles worked as a superintendent of Davis School District for 13 years.
College of Humanities
- Visiting lecturers Carlos Alvar and Breamn Hammond spoke about Shakespeare and Cervantes in recognition of the 400th anniversary of their deaths. Alvar is from the University of Alcalá de Henares and Hammond is from the University of Nottingham.
- Gary Edgerton visited BYU from Butler University to talk about Ken Burns and his documentaries during the Britsch Lecture. Edgerton refers to Burns’s work as a case study to see how television was established as a medium of art.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- The free TubaChristmas Concert will include more than 40 musicians from various campus ensembles and bands. It will be held in the Madsen Recital Hall in the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center at noon on Dec. 3.
- On Dec. 2 from 7-10 p.m. the Museum of Art will be hosting Christmas at the MOA. It will feature Noteworthy and Brian Kershisnik.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
BYU professors Keith Leatham and Blake Peterson work together to discover key moments in the classroom teachers can take advantage of to turn into significant teachable moments. They call these moments MOSTs: Mathematically significant pedagogical Opportunities to build on Student Thinking.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Anna Caruso joined her fellow third-year law student Joy Sarr to represent BYU Law in the Notre Dame National Appellate Advocacy Tournament for Religious Freedom. Caruso was awarded Best Oralist.