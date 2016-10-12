Provo residents gather for food, fun at All-Wheels Festival

Colin Faria, a BYU student, stands dressed up as Kylo Ren at the All-Wheels Festival. (Luca Cuestas)

Food trucks gather at the All-Wheels Festival in Provo on Oct. 12, 2016. (Luca Cuestas)

A group of bikers rides on the new Lakeview Parkway. (Luca Cuestas)

Provo residents celebrated the opening of Lakeview Parkway on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with a celebration called the All-Wheels Festival.

The city invited residents to bring and decorate their nonmotorized vehicles such as bikes, trikes, skateboards and scooters to try out on the new 3-mile span of road near the Provo Airport.

The new road will provide easier connectivity to the Provo Airport and to the neighborhoods in southwest Provo. It also will have a new trail beside it for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy.

The event included a food truck round-up, a bike decorating contest, free bike tune-ups and registration, several vendor booths and bounce houses.

Colin Fiala, a BYU marketing student, decided to make a statement at the event by dressing up as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and holding a sign by the Chug-a-Lug food truck that said “Vote for Snoke & Kylo 2016.”

“These are the best options we have in this election,” Fiala said, when asked why he was dressed up and holding the sign.

Fiala mentioned that he was supporting the Chug-a-Lug food truck because it was run by veterans. Fiala was also posing for pictures with children at the event while dressed up as Kylo Ren.

Provo resident Jessica Mohler attended the event with her children because they thought it would be fun, but she is also excited about the improved connection Lakeview Parkway brings.

“I work in Mapleton and we live right here (near Lakeview Parkway) so this is amazing,” Mohler said. “It’s also easier for my husband to get to work in Salt Lake City.”