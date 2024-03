(Instagram/@prietoverstegui, @lise_anselmo and @aprilinparistours)

The Cafe Race, a tradition which started in 1914, returned on Sunday, March 24 after a 13 year hiatus. Actual waiting staff participated in a two kilometer race through the streets of Marais, a Paris neighborhood, while holding a tray with a cup of coffee, a glass of water and a croissant. Sammy Lamrous finished first in the men’s race with a time of 13:30, and Pauline Van Wymeersch took first in the women’s race with a finishing time of 14:12.