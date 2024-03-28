BYU Night at the Museums event draws students, public to explore campus resources

The BYU Museum of Paleontology boasts one of the largest dinosaur collections in the world. Attendees of BYU’s Night at the Museums event explored the collection and searched for clues in a scavenger hunt. (Chloe Peterson)

BYU’s Annual Night at the Museums showcased all five campus museums in a free community event on March 22, increasing participants’ awareness of BYU resources.

The event took place at the Museum of Art, the Museum of Peoples and Cultures, Education in Zion Gallery, the Museum of Paleontology and the Bean Life Science Museum.

A scavenger hunt was held across all five locations. Each museum had clues leading to a sticker with a unique design. Participants had three hours, from 7-10 p.m., to solve the clues and collect all five stickers.

An employee at the Bean Life Science Museum hands out stickers to the scavenger hunt participants. Participants must collect a unique sticker from each of the five BYU museums to claim their prize. (Chloe Peterson)

Those who completed the challenge claimed the prize of a BYU museums tote bag.

Addie Ressler, a BYU junior studying sociocultural anthropology and art history, is the promotions manager at the BYU Museum of Peoples and Cultures. She said the event is her favorite event of the year.

“If we learn how to be good museum goers, it can change the way we view the world and it’s an amazing way to take learning into your own hands,” Ressler said.

Ressler emphasized the wealth of resources BYU has to offer, both to students and the surrounding community.

“I would encourage the public to rethink museums, rethink what they mean and rethink the value they can have in your life,” Ressler said.

BYU employee holds an animal skin while a child pets it. The Bean Life Science Museum has many types of preserved animals on display. (Chloe Peterson)

The Night at the Museums event was free and open to the public. The child-friendly environment drew many families to attend.

“I think it allows kids to get in-person experiences with things that matter as opposed to just being on a screen,” BYU alum Stephanie Romney said.

Joshua Romney, age 6, said he enjoyed learning from the exhibits at the Bean Life Science Museum.

“It was super good! There was a bunch of different animals that used to be alive, but now aren’t — they’re extinct,” he said.

BYU employees at each museum ran information booths, gave out pamphlets and helped hand out refreshments.

“I feel like people don’t appreciate how in-depth these museums are. They’re cooler than you would expect from a campus museum,” Laura Scribner, BYU student and museum educator, said.

Performances featuring singers and musicians were held in the Museum of Art and the Education in Zion Gallery.

