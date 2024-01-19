Video of the Day: Snowboarder triggers avalanche at Little Cottonwood Canyon

Jaecie Stilovich
(Will Amber, via YouTube)

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, a hard slab avalanche slid into the Monte Cristo Gully at Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City, spanning almost 3000 feet. Nobody was caught in the avalanche, which stopped a few hundred feet from the road below. The snowboarder chose to remain unnamed but stated the incident was caused by “skinning” while snowboarding.
