Video of the Day: Snowboarder triggers avalanche at Little Cottonwood Canyon

Video of the Day: Snowboarder triggers avalanche at Little Cottonwood CanyonBy Jaecie Stilovich - January 19, 2024(Will Amber, via YouTube)On Tuesday, Jan. 16, a hard slab avalanche slid into the Monte Cristo Gully at Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City, spanning almost 3000 feet. Nobody was caught in the avalanche, which stopped a few hundred feet from the road below. The snowboarder chose to remain unnamed but stated the incident was caused by "skinning" while snowboarding.