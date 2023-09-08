Eye on the Y: School of Education celebrates David O. McKay’s 150th birthday, School of Communications hosts pizza social

School of Education students celebrate President David O. McKay’s birthday

School of Education students gather to celebrate President David O. McKay’s 150th birthday. BYU’s School of Education is named after President McKay. (Sydni Merrill)

Students from the School of Education celebrated President David O. McKay’s 150th birthday on Friday, Sept. 8.

A group of students, donning the school’s name on their shirts, set up a booth outside the David O. McKay building and invited those passing by to participate in the festivities.

The booth offered donuts, party hats and an opportunity to pose in front of a festive “Y” symbol. The booth also provided a link to the school’s Instagram page.

Passersby could participate in a David O. McKay quiz for the opportunity to win “McKay School swag.”

School of Communications hosts pizza social

Students line up to get pizza at the School of Communications pizza social. Around 120 students and faculty from the department gathered to socialize. (Nicole Norris)

The School of Communications welcomed new and old students to the school year with a Pizza Social on Thursday, Sept. 7. Around 120 students and faculty from the college gathered outside the George H. Brimhall building at 11:15 a.m. and enjoyed pizza, drinks, games and custom stickers.

The purpose of the social, according to event coordinator Jacey Carpenter, was to connect students and faculty together.

“There was a really great vibe there,” Carpenter said. “Our faculty had a great opportunity to connect with students and freshmen who may be interested in the program.”

Attendees also enjoyed a game of cornhole. Carpenter hopes the event will become a new tradition for each year.