Good News Thursday: New Jersey teacher donates kidney to colleague for transplant, Mattel releases 2023 career Barbie honoring women in sports

New Jersey teacher donates kidney to colleague for transplant

Sixth-grade language arts teacher Lauren Crupi returned to school following a kidney transplant surgery in June.

Her donor, Michael Daneman, is a fellow teacher and colleague at Saint Leo the Great School in Lincroft, New Jersey.

“It feels amazing to be here on the first day of school. I feel better than ever,” Crupi said. “I didn’t know how bad I felt because it was a gradual decline but even the day after surgery I perked up and couldn’t believe the difference.”

Mattel releases 2023 career Barbie honoring women in sports

Mattel releases new career Barbies that honor women in sports. The career Barbies include, from left, general manager, coach, referee and a sports reporter. (CNN Newsource)

Mattel’s 2023 career Barbies are now available to order.

Barbies in the career pack include a coach, general manager, referee and sports reporter.

Mattel said that with their toys they are “empowering the next generation through play.”

100-year-old Tortoise reunited with family

A tortoise is reunited with its owner in Louisiana. Following a storm, the 100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit was rescued by animal control, taken to an animal shelter and then reunited with its family. (Ascension Parish Animal Shelter via CNN Newsource)

A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his owners following his rescue.

Biscuit escaped his home in Louisiana after a storm blew a gate open, breaking a latch. Animal control found the tortoise trapped in a canal.

Biscuit was taken to an animal shelter and then reunited with his family.