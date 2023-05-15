BYU’s spring and summer camps provide education, gospel learning for youth

BYU Broadway Bootcamp participants perform “Cinderella” in 2021. This year’s bootcamp will perform “Les Miserables.” (Brigham Young University)

BYU is hosting dozens of youth camps during 2023 Spring and Summer Terms, giving youth ages 18 and below an opportunity to grow their talents in sports, science and more.

Mike Holmes, a program administrator, believes school-sponsored extracurricular activities are beneficial for the youth.

“I think the real value of the youth camps we run is … they are a BYU education for high school students,” Holmes said.

According to Holmes, the camps give youth an early opportunity to experience what BYU has to offer.

“You’re going to get a world-class education from either campus faculty or other experts in their fields … combined with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Holmes said.

Like previous years, BYU is providing an expansive array of performing arts camps for aspiring youth.

Broadway Bootcamp offers drama students an opportunity to train and perform in this year’s theatre production, “Les Miserables.” The camp, running from July 17-29, offers workshops, classes and mentorship from instructors. Audition submissions close June 24.

A Sketch Comedy Workshop will run from June 18-July 1 for ages 14-18, giving youth 70 hours of comedy training and the opportunity to perform a routine in front of a live audience.

On top of the usual flagship sports and performing arts camps, many new camps are debuting this year.

Chip Camp, which teaches participants how to problem solve and build electronics, and STEM Camp, which hosts a series of workshops and projects for youth, are both launching this summer.

Heather Patterson, program administrator, leads these two camps, as well as the ACT Prep course.

“I just think it’s an awesome opportunity to blend your interests with your spiritual identity and values. You can have an experience where you can see how those overlap, and see they’re not mutually exclusive,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she hopes the youth can more deeply understand how to believe in both science and God.

“There’s a really beautiful and awesome and fun way to combine and mesh those,” Patterson said.

BYU also offers an extensive variety of sports camps. This year, BYU softball is hosting its first ever summer league, playing on the Gail Miller Field. Teams will play five games, including games against other Utah teams in the same age group.

Other sports clubs include basketball, cross country, diving, gymnastics, tennis, soccer and more.

Kasey Castro, a social science teaching major at BYU, worked as a soccer and softball camp counselor in 2021.

“When I was a counselor, I loved it. It was so fun getting to work with the kids, and just getting to know them,” Castro said.

Some of the participants she met at camp ultimately went on to attend BYU.

“I think they learn everything from teamwork to new skills, to social skills. When they’re at practice, they’re learning their sport and they’re learning how BYU does things … and then when they’re with their counselors they get to learn social things,” Castro said.

BYU is also hosting two special familial camps: the Fathers and Sons Camp from May 26-29 and the GIRLdad Camp from Aug. 4-6. The camps are designed to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers and will provide food, sports activities and spiritual experiences.

The Father Sons Camp will also host laser tag, bounce houses and bowling, while the GIRLdad Camp has partnered with Nike to provide gifts for participants.

A more complete look at all upcoming camps can be found here.