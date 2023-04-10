Eye on the Y: Members of BYU’s choirs sing at General Conference, BYU students win multiple awards at 42nd College Television Awards

Members of BYU’s choirs sing at General Conference

campuBrandon Buckner takes a photo of himself and members of BYU choirs in the Conference Center between the morning and evening sessions. Members of several BYU choirs participated in the afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Buckner)

Members from BYU Singers, Concert Choir, Women’s Chorus and Men’s Chorus participated in the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference.

Each of the choirs practiced the songs in their respective rehearsals before meeting on campus the Monday before conference for a dress rehearsal.

The students arrived at the Conference Center at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, where they waited and rehearsed in the theater. After lunch, they entered the main stage where they went over their songs once or twice more before waiting to start the session.

“It was a really powerful experience to sing and share my testimonies for the leaders of the Church and for the whole world. This was easily one of the most powerful experiences of my life,” Brandon Buckner, a member of Concert Choir, said.

BYU students win multiple awards at 42nd College Television Awards

BYU students take photos with their awards at the “Student Emmys.” Many awards and nominations in film and commercials were won by BYU students in film and advertising. (Photo by College Television Awards)

BYU students won awards for the best animation series and the best commercials at the “Student Emmys” last week.

The winning story for this year was “Cenote,” which was produced by BYU animation student Andrew Pettit, directed and written by Samantha Barroso and Daniel Villanueva Avalos.

This animated story shows the journey of a lost axolotl, an animal related to a salamander, who was helped by a human to return to his family.

Members from the BYU AdLab won the Best Commercial category with “eBay – Dear Vanessa,” which was a commercial inspired by the experiences of the parents of the director and writer Andrew Rhee, who were immigrants to the United States.

Many other BYU students in the AdLab and film program won several awards that night.