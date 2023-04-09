Celebrate Easter with events in, around Utah County

Easter will be observed on Sunday, April 9 2023. Approximately 80% of Americans celebrate Easter in the U.S. each year, according to Statista. (Made in Adobe Express by Sydni Merrill)

More than 80% of Americans celebrate Easter in the United States, according to recent statistics, and Utah Valley residents are no different. Many are gathering this weekend for events and activities in and around Utah County.

Brigham Young University Easter Conference

BYU’s Religious Studies Center will host an Easter Conference titled “He Was Seen Witnessing the Risen Christ” on Friday, April 7. Emeritus General Authority Richard G. Hinckley will be the keynote speaker. Gaye Strathearn, the associate dean of religious education, and Mark Ellison, the Associate professor of Ancient Scripture, will both present. The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Joseph Smith Building Auditorium on BYU Campus.

Community egg hunts

Multiple cities are hosting free egg hunts on Saturday, April 8, including Vineyard, Highland and Draper. Check with local city websites for more information.

Hee Haw Farms Easter Festival

Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove is hosting an Easter Festival on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hee Haw Farms is offering an egg hunt to children ages 12 and under. Other activities available for all ages include a petting zoo, animal train rides, a zipline and slides. Tickets are required for entrance to the event and are available online.

Eggs Legs Half Marathon

Sprint to the finish line in the annual Eggs Legs Half Marathon on Saturday, April 8 in West Jordan. Runners will race along the Jordan River Trail System and can participate in an egg hunt at the finish. Registration includes a t-shirt along with wearable bunny ears. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance for photo opportunities for children and families as well as to cheer on the racers. Registration is open and available online.

Wheeler Farm Easter activities

Wheeler Farm, a historic landmark in Murray, Utah, is hosting a variety of Easter activities for children and canines.

Children are invited to their annual Children’s Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pre-Registration is required online. Participants can sign up for one of the four times available.

According to Wheeler Farms, “Easter has gone to the Dogs!” They invite all dogs to their Easter Dog Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required online.

Eco-friendly egg painting

The Utah Chinese American Cultural Academy is hosting community egg painting on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon in Salt Lake City. Painting supplies are all eco-friendly and edible. Registration for the event is available online.

Provo Interfaith service and breakfast

Christians will be gathering Sunday, April 9 in the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ for an interfaith service and breakfast. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be provided for those in attendance following the service.

Music will be provided by a Utah Valley interfaith choir. Messages will be provided by Pastors from local congregations including Seventh Day Adventist, Springville Presbyterian and the Provo United Church of Christ, a Director at Tabitha’s Way food pantry and Council Members of Provo City. A member of the Communications Council for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will emcee the event.

Bean Museum Easter family night

Following Easter weekend celebrations, BYU’s Bean Museum will be open on Monday, April 10 for an Easter Family Night. The event is free and open to the public and activities include crafts and a scavenger hunt. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.