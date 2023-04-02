Photo gallery: Conference goers hear from President Russell M. Nelson during Sunday morning session

Photo gallery: Sunday morning session, April 2 1 of 15

The fourth session of the 193rd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.

The speakers began after The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed “Music & the Spoken Word.” The morning session fell on Palm Sunday, the start of what is known as Holy Week among many Christian religions.

President Dallin H. Oaks opened the session acknowledging the significance of Palm Sunday and many other speakers echoed his sentiments. Three members of the quorum of the twelve apostles spoke during the session. Elder Neil L. Anderson encouraged those listening to put more effort toward turning their thoughts and hearts to Jesus Christ during this Easter season and always. President Russell M. Nelson was the final speaker and called for all to honor the Savior by becoming peacemakers.