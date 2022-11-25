Eye on the Y: BYU Vocal Point album hits Billboard Top Charts, Life Science students display research posters at CURA Poster Presentation

BYU Vocal Point’s “Magic: Disney Through Time” album hit BillBoard Charts two weeks after release

BYU Vocal Point’s “Magic: Disney Through Time” album reached number three on BillBoard’s Classical Crossover Chart. The album features 11 Disney songs from various decades featuring various artists and vocal groups. (Photo courtesy of BYU Vocal Point)

Ben Fales, general manager and executive producer for the group believes their music video cover of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and adding the audio streams on multiple platforms helped propel the album to number three on the Billboard’s chart. Fales said over 60% of recent viewers came from outside the United States.

“Combining the nostalgia of Disney music with the energy of the Vocal Point guys, this album was destined to be a favorite,” BYU Vocal Point Director McKay Crockett said. “When I saw that the album charted on Billboard, it made me so proud of our guys and the hard work each of them has put into making this album successful.”

Life Science students display research papers at the 2022 CURA poster presentation

Over seventy Life Science student displayed their 2022 CURA research posters to be judged by a panel of judges from the College of Life Sciences. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Johnson)

Over seventy Life Science students displayed their research through posters hung in the BYU Conference Center on Nov. 10.

The studies done by the students were partially funded by a College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA). CURA donated money grants to undergraduate students working with faculty members on various discoveries.

Each year, judges select three presentations from each department to receive cash prizes. The presentations range from a variety of research topics. Topics ranged from the distribution of the Arizona Mountain Kingsnake, to how school nutrition policies affect breakfast consumption rates among children.