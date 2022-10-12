BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk

A MOA student employee displays multiple examples of watercolors, a focal point of James Tissot’s work. (Cole Cummings)

BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12.

Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.

MOA Head of Education Philipp Malzl led the discussion and the guests around the exhibit. He explained details of the paintings and walked viewers through the creation process behind fifteen different paintings.

“Wouldn’t it be incredible to be there for the biblical stories?” Malzl said. “How do you interpret yourself in these?”

As guests walked around the exhibit, several said they took breaks at exhibits that spoke specifically to them. “I mostly remember that Tissot is special because of his use of watercolor,” BYU student Sam Cohen said. “The watercolor makes the viewer interpret God in different ways.”

BYU alumnus Mark Browning said the group walked around the exhibit and learned about the creative process of multiple different pieces. “He made it a point to give us time to think through the discussions and help us have meaningful conversations” Browning said of Malzl.



“He discussed his own thoughts on why Tissot was so determined to capture stories and scenes from the Old Testament,” Browning said. “I loved hearing an expert so passionate about art.”



Upcoming gallery talks, MOA events and new exhibition openings can be found at the MOA’s event calendar. More information on the rest of the homecoming events can be found on BYU’s homecoming website.