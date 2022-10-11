BYU kicks off homecoming week with opening ceremony

1 of 10

BYU kicked off homecoming week with the opening ceremony at the Marriott Center on Oct. 11.

BYU President Kevin J Worthen opened the event by welcoming alumni, university guests and students to homecoming week. Worthen invited students to participate in events this week, such as ‘Light the Y’, the Alumni Award recipient lectures and BYU’s football game against University of Arkansas on Oct. 15.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Unique in All The World.” Each year a BYU founder is chosen to honor during the week. This year, James E. Talmage is the honored founder.

Before the ceremony began, BYU’s Spirit Squad, Color Guard and marching band performed for the crowd.

BYU’s Living Legends, Cougarettes and BYU radio’s Sam Payne also performed at the event. Payne, host of radio show “The Apple Seed: Tellers and Stories,” performed a story about James E. Talmage learning to ride a bike.

They were accompanied by BYU Sports Nation hosts Jarom Jordan and Spencer Linton who presented five reasons why they believe BYU is ready for the Big 12.

BYU student Braquelle Calley said this was her first year attending the event. “I thought it was so awesome,” Calley said. “It was super cool seeing all the different groups.” Another BYU student, Madeline Pillar, said that Homecoming is an opportunity to celebrate school spirit.

At the conclusion student were invited to follow Cosmo to the Brigham Square for pizza and other activities.

“I came last year,” BYU student Tyler Thomas said. “I just remember it was super fun all the music and all the dancing it was just something to look forward to.”

For more information on BYU Homecoming week visit the BYU’s website.