Good News Thursday: Cancer death rates in U.S. drop, 3,000-year-old canoe discovered in Wisconsin lake, Firefighters come to the rescue after blind dog falls down hole￼

Cancer death rates in U.S. drop

Cancer death rates have fallen drastically in the past few decades, and today there are more survivors than ever before. A 32% drop in the U.S. cancer death rate between 1991 and 2019 has been reported. While there were only three million cancer survivors in 1971, there are 18 million survivors as of January.

These statistics can be attributed to cancer research advancements, such as new treatments, immunotherapy, and improvements in catching cancer early on. Declines in smoking have also been a factor.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon of the Grady Memorial Hospital commented “Not only are people living, surviving, they’re living better as a result of this.”

3,000-year-old canoe discovered in Wisconsin lake

A 3,000-year-old canoe was found in Lake Mendota, Wisconsin last week. The canoe is the second to be found in Lake Mendota, as a 1200-year-old canoe was also discovered just last year.

Tamara Thomsen, an archaeologist for the Wisconsin Historical Society, found the relic while scuba diving. A dive team assisted Thomsen in removing the canoe from the lakebed, where it was sent to the state archive preservation society to begin the three year preservation process.

The canoe gives more insight into the history of the indigenous people who once created it. Marlon Whiteeagle stated “shows that we had a society with transportation, trade, commerce that was part of our fabric of our society back then.”

Firefighters come to the rescue after blind dog falls down hole

Firefighters pose with Cesar, a blind dog who has been rescued. Cesar fell down a 15 foot deep hole after wandering on to a California construction site. (AP/Pasadena Fire Department)

Cesar, a blind dog who wandered onto a California construction site, was rescued by firefighters after he fell into a 15 foot deep hole on Sept. 21. The dog and his owner Mary live next to the site.

The Pasadena Fire Department responded quickly after Mary notified them that Cesar was in trouble. Mary was alerted of Cesar’s disappearance after hearing barking from her other dog.

A system of ropes and pulleys were used to safely lower a team member down the tight 3 foot wide hole, and Cesar was lifted to safety in less than 12 minutes. Fire chief Augstine said “There’s a lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers.” Cesar is uninjured and has since been reunited with Mary.