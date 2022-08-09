Highlights from BYU Colleges: CFAC students travel internationally to gain real-world experience, BYU ROTC recognizes its graduating cadets

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Students from the College of Fine Arts and Communications were able to travel this summer on study abroad trips and enjoy learning experiences across the country and around the world.

BYU advertising students had the opportunity to attend award shows such as the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, the Design and Art Direction Advertising Festival and the New Blood Awards Gala in London, United Kingdom.

Professor Brian G. Smith traveled to Italy and Austria along with a group os students who were able to learn about social media and video production skills. They were also able to focus on spirituality and self-development.

“One group had a really special experience — one of the people at the institute was not a member and had only been coming for a few weeks,” Smith said. “He was touched by the Spirit as our students shared with him the gospel message of peace and hope. He said he wanted learn more.”

BYU students majoring in communications focused on international diplomacy and journalism during seven weeks in New York City, Rome, Paris and London among other European cities. The group visited the international headquarters of UNESCO and heard from top diplomats and journalists.

Marriott School of Business

The BYU Army and Air Force ROTC programs hosted by the BYU Marriott School of Business celebrated 13 graduating cadets during April and May 2022. (Michelle Baughan)

The BYU Army and Air Force ROTC programs hosted by the BYU Marriott School of Business celebrated the graduating cadets during April and May 2022. Firstly, 13 graduating cadets were recognized for their entries as second lieutenants in to the United States Air Force, and the two Army ceremonies recognized 18 graduating cadets for their entries as second lieutenants into the United States Army.

The graduates took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and completed their fist salute in the new office.

Among some of the most notable attendees at the event was retired General Ronald Fogleman and 15th U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, who spoke to the cadets during the ceremony.

“The biggest lesson I learned from the ROTC program is that leadership is all about people,” said BYU Army ROTC and nursing graduate McKenna Brown. “The best way we can do anything in life is by focusing on the people we work with and strengthening our personal relationships. The leadership in the Army is exemplary at developing quality relationships. Through this program, I’ve grown into the best leader I can be.”