Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU alum directs movie with BYU graduates cast, leader in federal government receives award

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Director of photography Roman Alaivi points the camera at actor Morgan Gunter. (Joey Ciccoline)

BYU alum Barrett Burgin released his feature film “Cryo” with a cast and crew of numerous BYU graduates.

The science fiction psychological thriller focuses on five scientists in an underground facility who are woken from their cryosleep and who do not remember who they are.

“I want to express my gratitude for the many BYU students and graduates who worked on the film,” Burgin said. “It’s amazing that most of us working on this film were students or recent students. It wouldn’t be what it without their talents, their insights or their creativity.”

The director said he believed his time at BYU opened a lot of doors for him and he expressed his gratitude for faculty members of the Media Arts Department.

Burgin’s “Cryo” has been accepted into film festivals such as the Kanab Film Fest, Desertscape Film Festival and the Chattanooga Film Festival.

Marriott School of Business

Dodaro addresses graduating MPA students and Romney Institute faculty members. (Photo courtesy of Jess Myrick)

The Romney Institute of Public Service and Ethics at the BYU Marriott School of Business awarded U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro with the 2022 Administrator of the Year Award.

Dodaro servd in the public sector for 49 years through his work the Government Accountability Office, which provides government leaders with nonpartisan data designed to help them make better informed financial decisions.

“I started working in the government because I didn’t want to be someone who just sat around and complained about what was happening in the country; I wanted to have the ability to positively impact the government,” he said. “I believe we are here on Earth to help others, and my career has allowed me to do that.”