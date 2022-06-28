Highlights from BYU Colleges: Behind the scenes at the Washington D.C. Temple open house, BYU announces new administrative appointments

College of Fine Arts and Communications

BYU alumna Rebecca Lane worked on the media relations team for the recent open house at the Washington D.C. Temple. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lane)

Two BYU School of Communications alumni worked on the media relations team for the recent open house at the Washington D.C. Temple from April 28 to June 11.

Kurt Hanson and Rebecca Lane ensured people got the message that the temple was available for anyone to come and see.

“The most fulfilling work is when our skills can help others,” Hanson said. “You can’t approach media relations or PR with a one-size-fits-all mentality.”

Lane explained some of her duties were serving as a liaison for Elder David A. Bednar’s group on three separate tours and connecting journalists to Church spokespeople.

“The experience was enlightening, uplifting and exhausting all at the same time,” Lane said. “It was a lot of work but highly rewarding.”

College of Life Sciences

Kendra Hall-Kenyon and Grant Lundberg will assume their new roles as interim dean and associate dean respectively on July 1. (BYU Photo)

BYU’s Academic Vice President Shane Reese announced new administrative appointments on June 28, which will be effective on July 1.

Kendra Hall-Kenyon was named the interim dean of the David O. McKay School of Education and Grant Lundberg was named associate dean in the College of Humanities.

“I am grateful to Kendra for taking on this new responsibility. I know she will have an impact on her college during her time as interim dean,” Reese said. “Grant will help round out our wonderful leadership in the College of Humanities. His decades of experience at BYU will be a blessing to the students and faculty.”

Reese also appointed five new department chairs.

