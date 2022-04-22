BYU 2022 convocation speakers recognize graduates and talk about dealing with uncertainty post-graduation

1 of 10

BYU continued the in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday with the celebration of various colleges’ convocations.

After spending two years transitioning from online to in-person classes and events, 2022 graduates were able to walk and receive their diplomas as well as hear the address of faculty and fellow graduates.

At the College of Humanities’ convocation ceremony, Frank Christianson, associate dean of humanities, spoke about dealing with uncertainty in post-college life.

“The uncertainty of the past two years has made the future seem more unpredictable, difficult and demanding of a certain kind of readiness not needed before,” Christianson said making a reference from George Eliot’s “Middlemarch.”

Christianson also congratulated the graduates on their achievements in light of the pandemic.

“Your presence here is a testament to your resilience,” he said.

At the School of Communications’ convocation, commercial music graduate Kristen Lloyd performed an original song called “My Brave” to encourage graduates as they enter a new stage in their lives.

“It took a little fear to find my brave, but I stood my ground even in the rain,” Lloyd sang.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attended the College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences’s convocation to support Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Among other notable graduates from the College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences were former Cosmo Charlie Bird and Vocal Point member Jaren McMillan, who graduated with a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in sociology, respectively.

At the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering convocation, Michael Jensen, dean professor of engineering, encouraged graduates to see how their technical training could apply in a broader context.

“You will see these skills are transferable to problems with organizations, processes, people and even social issues,” Jensen said.

He also said graduates should use their skills to solve problems, lift others and be a light.