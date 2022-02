(Utah Highway Patrol Facebook)

A driver was heading the opposite way on I-15 in Murray, Utah when the Highway Patrol trooper Devin Henson. Henson was attempting to stop the driver. He is shown in this video trying to stop the driver in his tracks.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that Henson is doing well and resting at home. He was fortunate to only receive minor injuries. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.