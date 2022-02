(WRAL/Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

Police dashcam footage caught North Carolina police jumping to safety after a Tesla in autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. The driver of the vehicle was watching a movie on his cell phone and was taken to custody after the incident.

Tesla’s autopilot requires supervision while driving since it doesn’t make the car’s driving completely automatic. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating other crashes like this involving Teslas.