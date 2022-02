BYU was ranked the best human resource program in the nation. Human Resources MBA based the ranking on average graduate tuition, student to faculty ratio and return on investment.

BYU’s MBA program has a student-faculty reaction of 21:1. The average 20-year return on investment for in-state students is $660,000 and the average tuition is $7,500 a year. The program was recognized for its field study projects helping students develop skills.