Highlights from BYU Colleges: Life science students win awards, insights shared on new MOA photography exhibit

College of Life Sciences

BYU students from the College of Life Sciences were honored at the College Undergraduate Research Awards. (Photo courtesy of the College of Life Sciences)

Students from the BYU College of Life Sciences were awarded at the 2021 College Undergraduate Research Awards.

These awards are grants that facilitate student research projects, which include the study of social dominance in humans, protein bindings, insulin secretion and standards for emergency and trauma care.

Some of the departments awarded were the biology department, exercise science department, microbiology and molecular biology department, and the nutrition, dietetics and food science department.

Marriott School of Business

Students in the MBA program at the BYU Marriott School of Business fondly refer to 2022 class president Ethan Felix as their “MBA dad.”

After he graduated from BYU-Idaho, Felix worked for an investment firm and a renewable energy sales company. Felix’s experiences during his time doing sales helped him inspire others. He saw the impact a motivated leader could have in others and decided to switch to the field of leadership development.

“My wife mentioned that I have an ability to connect with people,” Felix said. “I’ve journeyed down a heavy road of personal challenges, including losing my parents when I was young, being adopted into a new family and being let go from my job. My wife helped me realize that because of these and other experiences, I can relate to people and empathize with them.”

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Gabriel Dawes’ art installation Plexus No. 29 is on display in the BYU Museum of Art. Student educator Joseph Rowley talked about the new exhibit “Across the West and Toward the North: Norwegian and American Landscape Photography” at the MOA. (BYU Photo)

A new installation in the BYU Museum of art includes Norwegian and American landscape photographs.

“Both the American and the Norwegian photographers in this period, these pioneering photographers, got really excited about certain things that are interesting for us to look back at,” BYU student educator Joseph Rowley said.

The new exhibit showcases innovative forms of transportation during the late 1800s, such as railroads and expansive bridges. According to Rowley, the photographs also share a connection with the Utah landscape and heritage.

“Not only is Utah the place where a lot of those photographs were taken — we’re right here in the heart of the American West — but also where a lot of Norwegian and Scandinavian immigrants came,” Rowley said.