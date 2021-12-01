Senator Mike Lee pushes for overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Ashley Chase

(Mike Lee Facebook)

Mike Lee himself is pushing for overturning Roe v. Wade by asking Capitol Hill to mimic what they did for COVID-19 and put up a flag for every abortion.

“What if we put up little red flags each representing one of the American lives lost to abortion every year?” Lee said.

Mike Lee spoke at the Supreme Court informing Utahns of his stance against abortion. The masses of protestors can be seen on the Supreme Court steps behind him.

The Supreme Court will continue to hear arguments, but a decision is not expected until late June.