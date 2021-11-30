Giving Tuesday inspires giving back

By Emma Evans

(CNN Newssource)

If you want to keep the spirit of Thanksgiving for just a little longer, today might be the perfect day for you to do so.

Nov. 30 is known as the National Day of Giving. People across the United States can go out and donate food, clean up their community or give blood. People can also donate online to a charity or non-profit organization of your choosing.

This unofficial holiday started back in 2012 as a way to focus on charities and non-profits, especially after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush.