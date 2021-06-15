Utah to celebrate Juneteenth

Utah is hosting different events to celebrate Juneteenth this year. There will be a Strength in Shades x Juneteenth Utah POC Juneteenth Pop Up on June 19. (Strength in Shades x Juneteenth Utah)

Salt Lake City will be celebrating Juneteenth throughout the month of June, with several different events planned.

June 19

Flag raising ceremony

According to The New York Times, June 19, or Freedom Day, commemorates the emancipation proclamation in 1863 and 1865.

There will be a flag raising ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Salt Lake County Building on June 19.

According to CNN, the red, white and blue Juneteenth flag symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States.

Strength in Shades x Juneteenth Utah Pop Up

Strength in Shades x Juneteenth Utah Pop Up will be on June 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Washington Square Park, 451 South State St., Salt Lake City.

Strength in Shades, a business that two women of color have created, connect women of color entrepreneurs and businesses and are organizing a POC Juneteenth pop up on June 19.

Juneteenth Utah is a organizer of events for Juneteenth celebrations.

To celebrate Freedom Day, the pop up will have the theme “summer of love.”

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at The Complex

NMotion Entertainment Group is hosting a celebration at The Complex, 536 W. 100 S., Salt Lake City on June 19 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Different artists will be featured such as Charles Dooley, Alex Baca, Anthony Worthy, Anthony Summerhays, Dylan Wolfe, Icky Rogers, The Pho3nix Child and Cherry Thomas.

There will also be food trucks provided, bringing live music and entertainment in honor of celebrating Juneteenth Freedom Day.

June 20

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Voices

W.A.R Gathering is presenting a live music event on June 20 with doors opened from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live performances from musical artist Shea Freedom, poet Wynter Storm, and performing artist Honey.

June 26

Salt Lake Juneteenth

On June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Gateway, the Project Success Coalition Inc. is hosting a Black Business Expo where there will be different Black-owned businesses presented.

This event will be in honor of Black Wall Street and the entrepreneurial history of Black business owners in America.

Food trucks, music, entertainment, kids’ corner and Expo vendors will be present during the event.