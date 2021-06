Photo by Addie Blacker

Pride Month takes place in June and celebrates the LGBTQ community. Provo residents have shown their support by hanging flags outside their homes, but pride flags are also seen year-round.

Photo by Addie Blacker

Photo by Addie Blacker

Photo by Addie Blacker

Photo by Addie Blacker

Photo by Addie Blacker

Photo by Addie Blacker