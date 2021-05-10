Elder Uchtdorf to give devotional at in-person Education Week

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf will speak at Education Week’s devotional in August 2021. (BYU News)

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf is set to be the devotional speaker at BYU’s Education Week this year.

The devotional will be on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the last in the Spring/Summer lineup.

BYU is currently preparing to hold an in-person Education Week this year from August 16 to 20 “in the event that COVID restrictions and protocols allow,” the Education Week website states. This will be one of BYU’s first events inviting people from across the country to gather on campus again after the pandemic.

Registration for Education Week is tentatively set to start on June 2. The website will be continually updated as plans change according to current COVID-19 trends.